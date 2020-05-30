Seafood companies plan to merge parts of their operations
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ocean Beauty Seafoods and Icicle Seafoods Inc. have announced plans to merge parts of their operations under a new company. A news release says the merger will include Ocean Beauty and Icicle shoreside plants in Alaska. The merger is set to take effect Monday. The new company will be named OBI Seafoods LLC. The release states that Ocean Beauty and Icicle Seafoods each will own half the new company. The president and CEO of Ocean Beauty says the merger will make use of strong sales teams in focusing on selling seafood globally.