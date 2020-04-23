      Weather Alert

Seafood industry visa fix in question after virus outbreak

Apr 22, 2020 @ 5:06pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the aid of lawmakers, seafood businesses in Alaska, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina last month won federal approval of an additional 35,000 visas for non-immigrant workers, but the timing couldn’t have been worse. Within days, the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down businesses, including restaurants and retail outlets the seafood industry supplies. Some seafood operations let employees go, while others have hired fewer people than they would in a more typical season. John Martin, owner of the Martin Fish Co. in Ocean City, Maryland, told Capital News Service that due to the virus, Martin Fish has been able to open its retail store.

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Traffic Cams
Things Are Looking Up. New Study Shows Alaska is the Least Social State!