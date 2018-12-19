Search continues for couple on snowmobiles missing in Mat-Su

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A search will resume Wednesday for a couple missing on snowmobiles in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Anchorage television station KTUU reports LaVerne and Van Pettigen planned an afternoon ride Friday out of Big Lake.

Family members became concerned when the couple missed an appointment Sunday and a flight Monday.

The couple has a condominium in Big Lake. Neighbors found personal items inside and the couple’s two cars outside. Their snowmobiles were gone.

LaTisha Pettigen says she spoke to her father by phone Friday and her mother left a voice message Sunday morning.

Pettigen says her parents are experienced riders and know the trails around Big Lake.

Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center have searched. Big Lake Trails Inc., a nonprofit trail advocacy group, planned another search Wednesday.

—

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com