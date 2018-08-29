Search fails to find Wisconsin man overboard in Alaska river

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – A Wisconsin man is missing after a boat overturned on an Alaska river.

Sixty-eight-year-old Daniel Hass was one of three men from Algoma on board a boat that flipped Monday on the Kenai (KEE-neye) River, a popular sport-fishing venue south of Anchorage.

Alaska State Troopers say the boat apparently drifted sideways down the river, struck a rock and overturned.

Police dispatchers in Soldotna at about 7 p.m. received reports that two men were clinging to an overturned boat and a third was floating downstream.

A good Samaritan in a private boat rescued 68-year-old Charles Bohman and 64-year Lawrence Paul from the flipped boat.

Troopers and local rescue personnel searched for Hass until nightfall and resumed the search Tuesday.

None of the men wore life jackets.

