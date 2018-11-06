Search for climbers’ remains on Mendenhall Towers suspended

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau Mountain Rescue officials say the terrain around the remains of two climbers who died eight months ago while scaling the Mendenhall Towers is still too treacherous to access.

The Juneau Empire reports a news release from the nonprofit rescue organization says the area is exposed to rockfall and icefall and contains deep crevasses, and now it’s covered by snow again.

Juneau Mountain Rescue and Alaska State Troopers recently suspended their efforts to recover the remains of Juneau climber George “Ryan” Johnson and British Columbia climber Marc-Andre Leclerc.

Rescue officials tried to access the area where the remains are believed to be throughout the summer and fall.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com