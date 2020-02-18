Searchers find body of Seward man overdue on snowmachine trip
SEWARD, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers say searchers found the body of a Seward man overdue from a snowmachine outing. The body of 40-year-old Cody Slemp was found Monday afternoon near Bear Lake. A suspected cause of death was not immediately released. Slemp had last been seen at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and a caller reported him overdue early Monday. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the Bear Creek Fire Department and volunteers conducted a search.