Seattle cruise line sells 4 ships; cruise ban extended

Jul 18, 2020 @ 9:00am

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle-based cruise line has sold four ships in its fleet as the coronavirus pandemic has halted operations and subsequently slowed businesses that rely on incoming traffic from the industry. KING-TV reported that Holland America Line made the announcement after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday extended a ban on cruises in U.S. waters until the end of September. The company says all cruises booked on the four ships will be canceled or changed. Shops and restaurants at the port have also struggled since businesses have relied on tourists for income.

