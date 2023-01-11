KWHL KWHL Logo

Seattle Schools Sue Social Media Platforms Over Kids’ Mental Health

January 11, 2023 5:52AM AKST
Seattle’s public school district contends social media is damaging students’ mental health, and they should pay up. A 90-page landmark lawsuit was filed against TikTok, Instagram and Facebook (Meta), among and other social media platforms, claiming they are intentionally marketing to “hook” kids.

The district alleges that has led to a spike in anxiety, depression and other mental health issues in students due to their collective dependence on the apps. That then leads to being less likely to engage in school. No word on the amount of money Seattle Public Schools is seeking in damages.

Meta, which owns Facebook, responded with saying it continues “to work closely with experts, policymakers and parents” to develop more than 30 tools to support teens. A Google rep said the company has incorporated “strong protections and dedicated features to prioritize their well being.”

