Second Grade Teacher Visits Every Country In The World

A second-grade teacher from California recently went to Syria, and completed her goal of visiting every country on Earth . . . all 193 recognized by the United Nations. Lucy Hsu got her first passport at 23 and her first international trip was to London. That gave her the itch to travel more. Hsu’s parents immigrated to the United States from Vietnam and the family didn’t have traveling the world in their budget.

Because she’s a teacher, she’s done all her traveling during the summer breaks. While visiting all these new places, she found herself wanting to be more than a tourist and started volunteering and truly experiencing their cultures. That’s what she brought back to her students.

Although there is no official tally, it is widely estimated that roughly 400 people in the world have been to every country. By comparison, more than 600 people have gone into outer space.