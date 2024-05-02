KWHL KWHL Logo

Second Grade Teacher Visits Every Country In The World

May 2, 2024 8:51AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A second-grade teacher from California recently went to Syria, and completed her goal of visiting every country on Earth . . . all 193 recognized by the United Nations.  Lucy Hsu got her first passport at 23 and her first international trip was to London. That gave her the itch to travel more. Hsu’s parents immigrated to the United States from Vietnam and the family didn’t have traveling the world in their budget.

Because she’s a teacher, she’s done all her traveling during the summer breaks. While visiting all these new places, she found herself wanting to be more than a tourist and started volunteering and truly experiencing their cultures.  That’s what she brought back to her students.

Although there is no official tally, it is widely estimated that roughly 400 people in the world have been to every country. By comparison, more than 600 people have gone into outer space.

Recently Played

Hard To HandleBlack Crowes
2:03pm
TornCreed
1:58pm
AliveP.o.d.
1:54pm
Freak Like MeHalestorm
1:43pm
Wicked GardenStone Temple Pilots
1:38pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

National Guard delays Alaska staffing changes that threatened national security, civilian rescues
2

Douglas DC-4 plane with 2 people on board crashes into river outside Fairbanks, Alaska
3

South Africa man convicted in deaths of 2 Alaska Native women faces revocation of U.S. citizenship
4

Cat Was Accidentally Shipped To Amazon Return Center
5

Coffee Shop Mistakenly Tells Thousands They Won A Pricey BOAT