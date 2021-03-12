      Weather Alert

Second winter: Anchorage gets up to 18 inches of fresh snow

Mar 11, 2021 @ 4:15pm

By MARK THIESSEN Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Residents in some parts of Alaska’s large city woke up to a surprise Thursday morning: up to 18 inches of snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Michael Kutz said it was unusual in that the western side of Anchorage got a lot less snow than the eastern side. While the parts of Anchorage closest to the mountains were shoveling almost a foot-and-a-half of snow, those on the western side, or closest to the ocean, had only about 3 inches. Even where the snow was the deepest, there were few problems in a winter city that is accustomed to operating as normal after a big storm.

 

#Trending
President Biden Won’t Put His Name On Relief Checks
Vaccine rollout breeds mixed emotions
Georgia Senate set to take up raft of voting legislation
Jury Selection Paused For Ex-Cop Charged In George Floyd’s Death
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death