See Taron Egerton Become Elton John For ‘Rocketman’ Biopic

One of the most formidable complications of making a music biopic is conveying the talent of the subject of the film.

Finding an actor who can capture the look of a film’s subject is essential, but what about their abilities on their instrument(s)?

Much was made about how the producers of the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody reproduced the iconic Queen front man’s legendary vocals using a combination of Mercury’s actual voice and that of a soundalike as actor Rami Malek lip-synched the parts.

But upcoming Elton John film, Rocketman, is using a different method: His name is Taron Egerton, and he’s the real deal.

Not only does Egerton dutifully pull off Sir Elton’s classic looks, he also has the singing voice to recreate his vocals. When you see Rocketman, you will also hear it’s star singing.

Producer Giles Martin described Elton’s appreciation of the 29-year-old actor’s multifaceted talent.

“Elton said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron,” Martin explained in a clip touting the Rocketman star. “The great thing about Elton is, he wants Taron’s interpretations of his songs.”

You can watch the full clip below.

Egerton called making the film “the greatest joy of my professional life.”

Rocketman is expected in theaters this summer. (May 31st)