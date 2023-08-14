Selena Gomez About To Drop A New Single?

Selenators spotted ‘Single Soon?’ posters with a phone number for fans to take.

It’s unclear where fans saw the posters, but after fans dialed the number, a recorded message could be heard. “Hi, I love you. Never worry about boyfriends at all,” with a beat coming in in the background. Fans are speculating that the voice is that of Selena’s ten-year-old sister, Gracie.

The website, illbesinglesoon.com, also emerged, where fans can sign up for Selena’s email updates. Fans on Twitter were excited about the possibility of new music from Selena, with one tweeting, “Guys I can’t physically breathe. This isn’t happening”

Selena hasn’t confirmed new music yet, but she’s been working on it. She talked to Deadline about the new season of Only Murders in the Building and her upcoming album. She posted pictures on Instagram of herself in the studio while in Paris.