Selena Gomez Admits How Bad Body Shaming Comments Affected Her

March 15, 2023 7:48AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

In a new interview airing on Apple TV’s “Dear…”, Selena Gomez opens up about how deeply the body shaming comments on social media hurt her. She admitted last year that she hadn’t been on social media in over 4 years and instead let her team run her accounts.

The comments started after she began taking medication to manage her Lupus, and that caused weight gain. But she wasn’t openly honest about how hurt she felt seeing negative comments because she didn’t want anyone else in the same boat to feel shame. Now she is speaking out because “nobody should feel less than.”

