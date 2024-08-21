KWHL KWHL Logo

Selena Gomez Follows Wedding Planning Agency Sparking Rumors

August 21, 2024 5:23AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Eagle eyed fans noticed Selena Gomez started following a wedding planning agency on her TikTok account, further fueling rumors about her relationship with Benny Blanco. The agency, CMG Weddings & Events, specializes in destination weddings.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks now … ever since Selena posted a mirror selfie with Benny, covering up her ring finger with a pink heart emoji. Selena only follows 73 accounts on TikTok … so it’s pretty intriguing CMG Weddings & Events made the cut.

 

FULL STORY HERE

Recently Played

The RedChevelle
12:33pm
Popular MonsterFalling In Reverse
12:30pm
Popular MonsterFalling In Reverse
12:30pm
Dear Agony (Ft. Lacey Sturm)Breaking Benjamin
12:18pm
Dear Agony (Ft. Lacey Sturm)Breaking Benjamin
12:18pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

An industrial Alaska community near the Arctic Ocean hits an unusually hot 89 degrees this week
2

How Flava Flav Became The Women’s Water Polo Sponsor And Hype Man
3

US Coast Guard patrol spots Russian military ship off Alaska islands
4

Colin Jost Done As Commentator At Olympics Due To Injuries And Infections
5

Picturesque glacier releases water down a river in Alaska. More than 100 homes are damaged