KWHL KWHL Logo

Selena Gomez Is Getting Two New Food Network Shows

May 17, 2023 7:42AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez has come a long way in her journey to cook and it’s paying off. After four seasons of “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max, she’s moving onto Food Network! The big leagues!

According to Deadline, there will be two new shows to come,

The first will be a “celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays,” which will launch later in 2023.

The second will debut in 2024 and will have her meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens.

 

Recently Played

72 SeasonsMetallica|
11:04am
Bad ManDisturbed|
11:00am
Ramon AyalaGiovannie And The Hired Guns|
10:57am
OutshinedSoundgarden|
10:52am
Call Me When Youre SoberEvanescence|
10:41am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Denali National Park worker dies after triggering avalanche
2

Niall Horan Is Calling Lewis Capaldi A Liar
3

Jury Sides With Ed Sheeran In Copyright Lawsuit
4

Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri, Alaska, and more
5

Kevin Costner NOT Coming Back To “Yellowstone”