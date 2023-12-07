KWHL KWHL Logo

Selena Gomez Is TikTok’s Most Popular Artist This Year

December 7, 2023 8:21AM AKST
Selena Gomez has been winning the TikTok game for years, and this year, the platform gave her the official title of “most popular artist.”

 

She’s got nearly 60 million followers, which also made her the second-most popular artist worldwide. Other musicians making the top 10 include Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more.

