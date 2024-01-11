KWHL KWHL Logo

Selena Gomez Lands New Role Playing A Famous Singer…But It’s Not Herself

January 11, 2024 7:29AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez has been tapped to play another famous singer and it’s not herself. A biopic is being made base on Linda Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir, “Simple Dreams” and Gomez will play her. She teased the role earlier this week by posting a photo of Ronstadt’s book on her Instagram story, and the news was confirmed yesterday. Don’t know much else about it other than pre-production is happening and Ronstadt has given the project her blessing.

 

Ronstadt retired from performing due to her Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis in 2012. Her legendary voice handled many genres including country, rock and roll, and Latin music (she and Gomez are both of Mexican descent.) She won 11 Grammys and she was honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards by both the Recording Academy and the Latin Recording Academy.

Recently Played

All Within My HandsMetallica
3:43pm
LongviewGreen Day
3:39pm
BodiesDrowning Pool
3:36pm
Through GlassStone Sour
3:32pm
Too Good At Raising HellThe Struts
3:22pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?
2

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023
3

Derek Hough Shares Update After Wife’s Second Skull Surgery
4

Why Rachel McAdams Wasn’t In The Walmart “Mean Girls” Commercials
5

Woman Uses Christmas Card To Find Love