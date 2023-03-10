Selena Gomez Offers Mental Health Advice To Her Younger Self

International Women’s Day was March 8 and Selena Gomez used it offer her younger self some advice many of us could use when we’re down.

“Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

She plugged her beauty brand, Rare, to add that sometimes it helps to write yourself a note and stick on your mirror to see on a regular basis. If you’ve ever talked to a therapist, there’s a chance you’ve heard the same advice. But if you haven’t, consider this FREE advice.

This comes in a time when Selena Gomez is openly talking about her mental health and her diagnosis of bipolar disorder. Her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, is streaming on Apple TV+.