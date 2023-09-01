Selena Gomez Shares How She Broke Her Hand

Selena Gomez revealed on social media that she broke her hand, and now we know how it happened in a new interview.

“I wish I had like a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” she said.“But I was in a long dress, a summer dress, and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped.” The host pointed out at least her teeth are in tact and she agreed. “I guess there is a silver lining,” Selena jokes. “But this is not fun, this is not fun,” as she waved her soft cast at the cameras.