Selena Gomez Shares How She Broke Her Hand

September 1, 2023 7:23AM AKDT
Selena Gomez revealed on social media that she broke her hand, and now we know how it happened in a new interview.

“I wish I had like a really cool story that I saved someone’s life or something,” she said.“But I was in a long dress, a summer dress, and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped.” The host pointed out at least her teeth are in tact and she agreed. “I guess there is a silver lining,” Selena jokes. “But this is not fun, this is not fun,” as she waved her soft cast at the cameras.

 

