Senators call for moment of silence for COVID-19 victims
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. senators, including Lisa Murkowski and Brian Schatz, are calling for a moment of silence to honor those who have died from coronavirus. The moment of silence is planned for noon Monday. The U.S. on Wednesday surpassed 100,000 deaths related to the pandemic, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, says too many families have seen loved ones suffer or been unable to have proper memorials for those who have died. Murkowski and Schatz, a Hawaii Democrat, are among a group of senators who also introduced legislation calling for the moment of silence.