KWHL KWHL Logo

Seven Celebrities Have Voluntarily Left This Reality Show

August 16, 2023 6:29AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Maybe this has been flying under your radar, but FOX has a show called “Stars On Mars” that puts 12 celebrities through challenges on a simulated version of a spaceship and Mars. Typically competition formula where eliminations happen, but this show seems to have celebrities volunteering to jump ship. Ariel Winter has had a rocky run on the show and is the seventh celeb overall to leave on their own!

The cast features Winter, former cyclist Lance Armstrong, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, fighter Ronda Rousey, football star Marshawn Lynch and more.

DO A DEEP DIVE INTO THE DRAMA HERE

Recently Played

So ColdBreaking Benjamin
4:34am
You Could Be MineGuns N Roses
4:28am
LoserBeck
4:23am
Welcome To The CircusFive Finger Death Punch
4:19am
All Things Must ChangeBush
4:16am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Tori Spelling Living In An RV With Her Kids
2

Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Boyfriend Passes Away From ALS
3

Hundreds Of Former Students Join In Final Concert With Retiring Choir Teacher
4

An App Wants To Pay A “Pizza Influencer” $110,000 Per Year!
5

Top Alaska officials facing ethics complaints could get state representation under proposed rules