Sexual, gender minorities much likelier to be crime victims

Oct 2, 2020 @ 10:27am

By ASTRID GALVAN Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — The first study of its kind has found that people who are gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer or gender non-confirming are nearly four times as likely to be victims of violent crime than those outside such communities. Although other research has long shown that LGBTQ people and gender minorities are disproportionately affected by crime, the study published in Science Advances on Friday looked at data that has only been collected since 2016, making for the first comprehensive and national study to examine the issue.

