Shannen Doherty Gets Honest About Her Funeral

January 17, 2024 7:18AM AKST
Actress Shannen Doherty has been open with her journey fighting stage 4 cancer and she doesn’t hold anything back. An yes, that means she’s talking about her own funeral on her ‘Let’s Be Clear’ podcast. And not just what arrangements she’d like to have but WHO she does NOT want there! She has that conversation with her best friend and executor of her will, Chris Cortazzo. She’s not name checking people, but keeps it more to a blanket “people who don’t like me.”

She says doing the podcast is cathartic for her and like “the best form of therapy.”

What do you think of planning your own funeral…could you do it?

