Shannon Doherty Reveals Breast Cancer Has Advanced To Her Brain

90210 and Charmed star, Shannon Doherty, gave a heart-breaking update to fans that her battle with breast cancer has advanced to her brain. This just after announcing her divorce from her husband of 11 years.

She updated followers on Instagram that her stage 4 cancer has spread to her brain. She writes in the caption to a video of her crying in a radiation machine: “On January 5th, my CT scan showed [metastasis] in my brain,” “My fear is obvious,” “I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life [at the time the video was taken]. I am fortunate as I have great doctors … But that fear…. The turmoil….. The timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

She started her fight with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later. But it came back in February 2020 and now has escalated to her brain.