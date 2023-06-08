KWHL KWHL Logo

Shannon Doherty Reveals Breast Cancer Has Advanced To Her Brain

June 8, 2023 5:14AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

90210 and Charmed star, Shannon Doherty, gave a heart-breaking update to fans that her battle with breast cancer has advanced to her brain.  This just after announcing her divorce from her husband of 11 years.

She updated followers on Instagram that her stage 4 cancer has spread to her brain.  She writes in the caption to a video of her crying in a radiation machine: “On January 5th, my CT scan showed [metastasis] in my brain,” “My fear is obvious,” “I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life [at the time the video was taken]. I am fortunate as I have great doctors … But that fear…. The turmoil….. The timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

She started her fight with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission two years later. But it came back in February 2020 and now has escalated to her brain.

Recently Played

Even FlowPearl Jam
3:13pm
ParabolaTool
3:07pm
Lux ?ternaMetallica
3:03pm
BloodIn This Moment
3:00pm
Darkness Settles InFive Finger Death Punch
2:55pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Hollywood Insiders Think “The Flash” Will Save The DC Universe
2

Blake Shelton’s Emotional Goodbye On “The Voice”
3

Family’s Alaska fishing trip becomes nightmare with 3 dead and search over for 2 more
4

Breaking ice jams, rapid snowmelt flood homes, businesses and roads across Alaska
5

Travel Expectations For The Holiday Weekend