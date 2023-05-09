KWHL KWHL Logo

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Seen Out On Another Date

May 9, 2023 5:35AM AKDT
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen packing on PDA while waiting in line to see a comedy show at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles. A witness said “they looked comfortable, happy and in love.” They first reconnected at Coachella and have been spotted together again on several occasions. Mendes and Cabello called it quits in November 2021 after dating for two years.

Insiders say they are seeing where things go and are enjoying their time together.

 

