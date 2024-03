Shawn Mendes is ready for a comeback after bailing on his tour two years ago for his mental health. He has announced his first solo performance in two years, at the Rock In Rio festival in September. Mendes pulled the plug on his last tour in July of 2022 saying he wasn’t prepared for the toll the road would take on him.

He’s also working on a new album.