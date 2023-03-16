KWHL KWHL Logo

Shawn Mendes Happy In “Low-Key” Relationship With Sabrina Carpenter

March 16, 2023 7:03AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Shawn Mendes has been “hanging out a lot” with Sabrina Carpenter and is said to be “happy.” They were photographed together last week leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party while trying NOT to look like they were together.

They were both at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, but didn’t take any pictures together. A source confirmed “they are seeing each other”, and puts the rumors that he was dating his much-older chiropractor to rest. Carpenter was widely thought to be the girl Olivia Rodrigo was putting on blast in “Driver’s License” over her rumored relationship with Joshua Bassett.

Recently Played

Im Shipping Up To BostonDropkick Murphys|
2:42pm
Runaway TrainCollective Soul|
2:38pm
Song #3Stone Sour|
2:34pm
Step UpDrowning Pool|
2:23pm
Over The MountainOzzy Osbourne|
2:18pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

St. Jude Phone Bank Volunteers Needed
2

Striking Alaska school bus workers to vote on tentative deal
3

Alaska governor proposes sex ed limits, teacher bonuses
4

33 Iditarod sled dog race mushers to trek across Alaska
5

Alaska rights commission limits LGBTQ discrimination cases