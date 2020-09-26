      Weather Alert

Shell seeks Alaska lease extension, but no plans to return

Sep 25, 2020 @ 6:02pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A spokesperson for Shell says the oil company is seeking an extension of leases it holds in Alaska as a way to make the leases more attractive to a potential buyer and does not itself plan a return to operations in the state. Curtis Smith says the leases for which the company is seeking an extension represent the bulk of leases Shell still holds in Alaska. The comments come after news media, including The Associated Press, reported that Shell Offshore Inc. had applied to form the West Harrison Bay Unit to explore in state waters off the North Slope region.

