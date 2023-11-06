KWHL KWHL Logo

Sheryl Crow And the Late George Michael Among New Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

November 6, 2023 12:44PM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Chaka Khan, The Spinners and the late George Michael are now officially members of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

The 38th annual ceremony Friday paired different generations of stars, including Crow and Olivia Rodrigo opening the show with “If It Makes You Happy.” H.E.R., Sia and Common joined Khan for a medley of her hits, while Dave Matthews and Chris Stapleton joined Nelson to perform some of his classic songs.

Big Boi inducted Kate Bush, who was unable to attend, so St. Vincent took the stage to perform Bush’s biggest hit, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God).” Andrew Ridgeley honored his partner in Wham!, the late George Michael.

Recently Played

Crazy BitchBuckcherry
10:44pm
The Day I Tried To LiveSoundgarden
10:39pm
Youth Of The NationP.o.d.
10:28pm
Flying High AgainOzzy Osbourne
10:24pm
Too Far GoneMetallica
10:19pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

All Hallows Eve
2

Rippin N Rockin
3

Happy Birthday Marty
4

Off-duty pilot who tried to cut engines told police he experimented with mushrooms, complaint says
5

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she’s in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster