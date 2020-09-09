      Weather Alert

Shim Finally Talks About Why The Sick Puppies Broke Up

Sep 9, 2020 @ 2:10pm
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 16: Sick Puppies singer/guitarist Shimon Moore performs during the 48 Hours Festival October 16, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

#Trending
AMAZING Disturbed - Sound of Silence Video (World in lockdown due to Covid 19 version)
Mother Nature Jumping In On The 2020 Madness
Alaska’s Morning Show onDemand
Alaska ranks 3rd for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
CRAZY Video of the McKinley Fire.