Sick Boy Airlifted From Cruise Ship

Aiden Parker and his family from Massachusetts were enjoying the cruise when he was struck with a life-threatening perforated intestine. The cruise ship doctor said he needed to get off the ship for immediate medical attention at a hospital, so an elaborate rescue involving the U.S. Air Force was assembled.

The Air Force scrambled together two choppers from a base in Florida and flew nearly 400 miles across the ocean. Other passengers got video of Aiden getting lifted into the chopper, then his mom. The rescue operation required three midair refuelings before the choppers landed in North Carolina.

When Inside Edition caught up with mom, she said he’s doing much better!