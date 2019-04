09/19/2013 - Soundgarden - Soundgarden in Concert at the O2 Academy in London - September 19, 2013 - O2 Academy, Brixton - London, UK - Keywords: singer and rhythm guitarist Chris Cornell, lead guitarist Kim Thayil, and bassist Hiro Yamamoto, stage, performance, performers, american rock band, rock and roll, singer, singing, playing music, musicians, Ref: LMK311-45353-230913 Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Landmark / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

A petition at change.org is looking for 25,000 signatures to name the famous Black Hole photographed by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, after Soundgarden’s frontman. The sight is less than 6,000 signatures short of their goal.