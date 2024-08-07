KWHL KWHL Logo

Simone Biles Talks Medals and Motherhood

August 7, 2024 5:34AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Is Simone Biles done competing after this Olympic experience?  She’s now the most decorated US women’s gymnast of all time, but the next Olympics is on home turf!  She told Hoda Kotb, “never say never” to the question on if she will compete next time and that she’s “going to relax and see where life takes me.”

She definitely wants a family with husband Jonathan Owens, who was able to skip on training with his Chicago Bears to have his first Olympic experience cheering on his champion wife! As for Biles immediate plans, she’ll be on the Gold Over America Tour.

Recently Played

Just BecauseJane'S Addiction
12:13pm
HeadstrongTrapt
12:09pm
HeadstrongTrapt
12:09pm
So Far AwayStaind
12:05pm
Send The Pain BelowChevelle
12:00pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
2

Chinese and Russian bombers patrolling off Alaska raise concerns about growing military cooperation
3

Preview of 2025 Grammy Awards
4

Lady Gaga AND Celine Dion Set to Perform at Paris Olympics
5

Lady Gaga Performs French Cabaret At Olympics