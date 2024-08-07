Simone Biles Talks Medals and Motherhood

Is Simone Biles done competing after this Olympic experience? She’s now the most decorated US women’s gymnast of all time, but the next Olympics is on home turf! She told Hoda Kotb, “never say never” to the question on if she will compete next time and that she’s “going to relax and see where life takes me.”

She definitely wants a family with husband Jonathan Owens, who was able to skip on training with his Chicago Bears to have his first Olympic experience cheering on his champion wife! As for Biles immediate plans, she’ll be on the Gold Over America Tour.