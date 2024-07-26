KWHL KWHL Logo

Simone Biles To Show Off New Move In Paris

July 26, 2024 12:22PM AKDT
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 25: Simone Biles of Team United States practices during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Simone Biles will be showing us something new in Paris, submitting an original skill for the uneven bars.

The move is described as a ‘clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns to handstand’.  It carries a difficulty value of ‘E’, worth 0.5 points.

If she successfully completes the move in Paris, it will become the sixth gymnastics skill named after Biles. (WOW)

Simone Biles will enter the Olympics as a 37-time Olympic and world championship medalist.

