KWHL KWHL Logo

Simone Biles Wraps Up Her Olympic Experience In Front Of Star-Studded Crowd

August 6, 2024 8:00AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Team USA added eight more medals yesterday, and is still tied with China in golds with 21 each.  Simone Biles wrapped up her 2024 Olympics . . . and maybe her career . . . with a silver medal in women’s floor. An A LOT of star power was in the crowd cheering her on!

 Buzzfeed.com counted 39 superstars who showed up to watch our women dominate, including: Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Tom Cruise, Stephen Curry,  Lady Gaga, Tom Brady,  Nick Jonas, and, of course, Snoop and Martha. Speaking of Tom Brady, his reaction to Simon Biles’ floor routine tells you everything you need to know about her talent.  I believe we call it “Game recognizing game.”

 

Other medalists from Team USA’s track and field, 3×3 basketball and skeet were honored on the Today show including Taylor Knibb, Valerie Allman, Rhyne Howard, Vincent Hancock and more.

Recently Played

Send The Pain BelowChevelle
1:14am
DumbNirvana
1:11am
BleedersBlack Veil Brides
1:07am
BodiesDrowning Pool
1:04am
Hell'S BellsAc/Dc
12:59am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
2

Preview of 2025 Grammy Awards
3

Chinese and Russian bombers patrolling off Alaska raise concerns about growing military cooperation
4

Celine Dion To Perform During the Olympics Opening Ceremony
5

Lady Gaga AND Celine Dion Set to Perform at Paris Olympics