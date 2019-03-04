Sin to Win: Where does Alaska place in the Most Sinful States in America?

PRAD, ITALY - DECEMBER 04: Members of the Koatlacker devil's association (Koatlacker Tuifl) dressed as demonic creatures take part in a Krampus procession on December 4, 2011 in Prad near Merano, Italy. In the tradition, which involves elaborate masks, some of which are centuries old, the devils accompany St. Nicholas when he visits little children to determine who has been good or bad, and the tradition is still practiced in Austria, southern Germany and the South Tyrol region of northern Italy. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

Pride, envy gluttony, lust, anger, greed and sloth: I think Alaska is well-versed in the seven deadly sins.

Although we may have not made the top 10, Alaska did rank in the top 5 of some of the rank behaviors, but it wasn’t enough to get us past being ranked 30th overall in a study of the Most Sinful States in America.

Using the 7 deadly sins as a model, WalletHub used 43 metrics to compare the 50 states across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.

Most Sinful States:

1-Nevada

2-Florida

3-California

4-Texas

5-Tennessee



30-Alaska

Least Sinful States:

48-North Dakota

49-Maine

50-Vermont

Breaking the categories down, here’s how Alaska ranked in each category:

#3 – Anger & Hatred

#22 – Jealousy

#8 – Excesses & Vices

#4 – Greed

#39 – Lust

#38 – Vanity

#46 – Laziniess

Alaska being in the top 10 for hate, greed and excesses & vice is kind of surprising. Ok, maybe not the excesses & vice part but we don’t seem to have too much hate and greed. The Alaskan people I know are, for the most part, kind and very very generous. I would have also thought lust would have been much much higher. Mostly because of the long winters and needing something to do to pass the time. But maybe that’s just me.