Singer Sinéad O’Connor Passed Away At 56

Grammy Award winning singer, Sinéad O’Connor has passed away at the age of 56, according to the NY Post.

Her family released a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sinéad became a household name after she released her rendition of a Prince song, “Nothing Compares 2 U.”

That song was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. O’Connor released ten studio albums in all.

In January of 2022, she lost her 17 year-old son to suicide. Her final tweet earlier this month, was a tribute to her late son.