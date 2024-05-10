KWHL KWHL Logo

Single Mom Surprises Her Kids With A House

May 10, 2024 8:07AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Melanie had separated from her husband and moved to Houston to work as a respiratory therapist, and she was in a pretty dark place. Then she got an opportunity to triple her pay temporarily working in New York for the pandemic, so the kids stayed with her parents while she did that. Her goal was to give her kids what they had before…a house, a trampoline in the backyard…all the things.

When she was finally able to do that, she decided to tell the kids with a sweet surprise. She told them they were going to surprise one of her friends. They walked in to see mommy’s “friend” had a lot of the same things mommy has…then they saw the Welcome Home sign in their names in new backyard!

Recently Played

BodiesDrowning Pool
2:34am
Sex Type ThingStone Temple Pilots
2:30am
GoneAtreyu
2:26am
For Those About To Rock (we Salute You)Ac/dc
2:20am
This Is The Way (ft. Dmx)Five Finger Death Punch
2:17am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Johnny Cash And June Carter Born On The Same Day In The Same Hospital
2

Body of climber recovered after 1,000-foot fatal fall on Alaska peak
3

Iditarod says new burled arch will be in place for ’25 race after current finish line arch collapses
4

Paramedics Respond To Call About Britney Spears’ Mental Health
5

More Awkward Nature: Lions Mating on Safari Jeep