Sitka to honor coronavirus conscious businesses
SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Sitka has created a program to honor businesses that have followed or will follow public health guidelines implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. The COVID Conscious Business Program started by Sitka will afford qualifying businesses a few rewards, such as inclusion on a distributed list of virus conscious businesses and a program certificate that can be displayed in-store. To qualify, businesses must earn at least 85 points out of 100 on its application questions, which can be found on the city’s official website. The questions serve as a baseline for coronavirus-related compliance for both customers and businesses.