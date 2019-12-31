Six suspected gang members arrested in shooting deaths of four California men
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) – Police in California announced Tuesday they have arrested six suspected gang members in the shooting deaths of four men last month at a backyard gathering of family and friends. The victims were killed Nov. 17 when gunmen entered the backyard of a Fresno home through an unlocked gate and opened fire with semiautomatic weapons on people watching a football game in the backyard. Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said at a news conference Tuesday that the suspects are all self-admitted gang members. He says they carried out the shooting to retaliate against a rival gang they believed was responsible for the killing hours earlier of the brother of one of the shooters.