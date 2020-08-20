      Weather Alert

Sixth lawsuit filed in deaths at West Virginia VA hospital

Aug 20, 2020 @ 9:19am

By JOHN RABY Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A sixth lawsuit has been filed involving the sudden deaths of patients at a West Virginia veterans hospital. Former nursing assistant Reta Mays pleaded guilty last month to intentionally giving seven patients fatal doses of insulin. A federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the July 2018 death of Russell R. Posey Sr. at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. He was 92 years old and served as a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Mays faces up to life in prison for each killing. No sentencing date has been set.

