KWHL KWHL Logo

Sleep Interrupters And How To Fix Them

March 17, 2023 7:42AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Stress, caffeine and alcohol are known to make it difficult to get a good night’s sleep, but there may be other factors you haven’t considered.

Your pets might actually contribute to restless sleep in a few ways. Of pet owners who sleep with the dogs or cats, 20% admitted they are woken up by sounds or movements from their pets. Taking the collar off or investing in an automatic feeder might help disruptions. Pet dander and other allergens could also be to blame, and an air purifier could fix that.

Temperature in the room is another factor. We sleep better in cooler, dark and quiet conditions…but there’s no magic temperature. If you wake up sweaty or with frozen feet, adjust the thermostat or what you wear to bed.

Recently Played

Darkness Settles InFive Finger Death Punch|
1:54pm
Big MeFoo Fighters|
1:52pm
Inside The FireDisturbed|
1:40pm
Black Hole SunSoundgarden|
1:35pm
Chop SueySystem Of A Down|
1:32pm
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

St. Jude Phone Bank Volunteers Needed
2

Striking Alaska school bus workers to vote on tentative deal
3

Alaska governor proposes sex ed limits, teacher bonuses
4

33 Iditarod sled dog race mushers to trek across Alaska
5

Alaska rights commission limits LGBTQ discrimination cases