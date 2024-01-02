Snoop Dogg Will Give Commentary In Primetime Olympics Coverage

NBC is tapping Snoop Dogg for regular reports during their network’s primetime coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He will offer his commentary (which is always unique) on events, and explore some of the city’s landmarks with various competitors. “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” Snoop said in a statement.

This isn’t Snoop’s first Olympic rodeo…he and Kevin Hart provided (uncensored) commentary on Peacock during the 2021 Tokyo Games, which generated millions of views for NBC. Now word yet on if Hart will be back as well.