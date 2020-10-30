      Weather Alert

Sno(w)ctober? Early snowfall blankets much of northeast US

Oct 30, 2020 @ 12:24pm

BOSTON (AP) — A fast-moving storm has dumped several inches of snow across much of the northeastern U.S. Nearly 4 inches fell in some spots Friday, accumulating on lawns, fouling roads and inspiring social media posts with a mock “snowpocalypse” theme. The National Weather Service says Boston set an October snowfall record with 3.5 inches (8.89 centimeters), breaking the previous record of 1.1 inches (2.79 centimeters) set on Halloween in 2005. Utilities reported about 4,000 households without power in a corner of Essex County north of Boston, though power was restored to nearly half of those customers by midafternoon.

