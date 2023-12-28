KWHL KWHL Logo

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023

December 28, 2023 10:20AM AKST
Young woman using cell phone to send text message on social network at night. Closeup of hands with computer laptop in background

What was viral in 2023?

The trending topics on social media in 2023 included Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the #grimaceshake trend, and discussions about the ancient Roman Empire.
Viral trends ranged from lighthearted to serious, with examples such as videos of users superimposing their faces onto a Chinese spy balloon and TikTokers jokingly alleging that a McDonald’s shake was killing them.
Other trends included the “Roman Empire” trend, where partners were asked how often they think of ancient civilization…
The “Name a Woman” trend, where men were asked to name a woman.
Celebrities also used social media to address fans directly, apologize, and share updates. Trends also include the popularity of bite-sized charcuterie boards and livestreams of concerts.
What were your favorite trends of 2023?

