      Weather Alert

Solving Rubik’s Cube With One Hand While Hanging From A Bar With The Other Hand And Doing An Abs Workout

Mar 20, 2021 @ 12:01pm

Not sure if this makes me want to go and work out or run and grab a bag of Doritos.

#Trending
Amazing Single-Take Video Of A Drone Flying Through A Bowling Alley
The Latest Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailers
Historic Choice For Interior Secretary Confirmed By Senate
California governor launches campaign against likely recall
WHITE HOUSE: More Than 22 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Be Distributed Next Week
2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD