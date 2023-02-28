KWHL KWHL Logo

Some States Considering Implementing 4 Day Work Week Incentives

February 28, 2023 6:48AM AKST
We can thank the UK for doing a study on 32-hour work weeks over 4 days. Nine out of ten companies who participated said they wanted to make it permanent because productivity went up, profits went up and stress went down with more rest!

Lawmakers pushing to give tax incentives to companies who want to try the model acknowledge it probably wouldn’t work for every industry, but it’s worth exploring.

 

Would YOU want a 4 day work week?

