Son of trooper killed in line of duty made honorary member
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF-TV) — The 7-year-old son of an Alaska state trooper who was killed in the line of duty was made an honorary member of the force for a day. KTVF-TV reported Lenox Rich joined the Alaska State Trooper D Detachment in Fairbanks during a ceremony Friday. The boy’s father, Trooper Gabriel Rich, and his partner were both fatally shot in 2014 in Tanana. It’s about 130 miles west of Fairbanks. Lenox was given his father’s radio call sign and rode with a police dog that has special significance for him. The dog is named Lenox, which was also his father’s middle name.