Sophia Vergara And Joe Manganeillo Are Divorcing

July 18, 2023 9:02AM AKDT
Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello are splitting after 7 years of marriage.  They released a statement yesterday saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Rumors started swirling when Vergara celebrated her 51st birthday in Italy with friends — but no Joe or wedding ring. In one post from her trip, she wrote, “When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them.”

