Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas For Their Kids’ Passports

September 22, 2023 6:56AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ two daughters are with mom in New York, but Turner filed a court petition on Thursday to force Jonas to return the girls’ passports. She wants to take them to the U.K. The petition cites the “wrongful retention” of their children “in New York City” and says they decided in April that England would be their permanent home.

Attorneys for Jonas shot back calling the lawsuit “misleading” and asking Turner to “reconsider her harsh legal position” and “work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.” Turner is apparently trying to get around a Florida law that does not “permit the removal of any minor children of the parties from their current county of residence” after divorce papers have been filed. (Jonas filed in Florida). He’s also denying her story that she found out he filed for divorce “through the media” on September 5.

